In spite of the imminent report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and numerous investigations at both the (New York) state and federal levels, we are apparently — already — being sucked into the black hole of the 2020 presidential election.
In light of this inescapable condition, I want to make a prediction for the electoral outcome in 2020 and state the reasoning behind my forecast.
Assuming President Donald Trump is not impeached and removed from office, doesn’t resign (or decline to run for re-election); and isn’t defeated by a GOP primary challenger — he will be defeated in the largest Democratic popular vote majority in U.S. history.
Let’s recall some facts about the 2016 election.
First, Trump lost the popular vote by more than 3 million votes.
Second, his Electoral College victory was made possible by winning three states with a total margin of only 100,000 votes. In Michigan alone, Trump won by less than 12,000 votes; and in Wayne County, more than 60,000 voters (who voted for Obama twice) stayed home, believing either that Clinton’s victory was inevitable or they were turned off by the Russian (Wikileaks) email dump and FBI October surprise, briefly reactivating the investigation into her server.
All this, plus the great gamble many were willing to take that, in spite of his revolting reputation, Trump just might be worth a try.
Two years later, the nation understands the degree of corruption, incompetence, deceit and sheer stupidity that accompanied that 2016 “roll of the dice.” And, with the survival of our American democracy at stake, no voter will assume that that they can safely sit out another trip to the polls leaving our national fate to the likes of Trump’s 35 percent.
Thomas Smith
Durand
