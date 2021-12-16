What is faith? This question is answered: complete trust, unquestioning belief in God.
In one of Paul’s writings in the New Testament, he states, “Faith is trust in the person of Jesus, the truth of his teaching and that of the risen Christ.”
John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the worl that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
What is faith when one is at war? Faith is in a God who carried us through the madness, ugliness and cruilety that mankind has put onto another human being; anger turning to hate, ugliness where once was seen beauty.
As to cruelty, oh, the world itself is strong in violence and torture. Cruelty took the place of love and understanding, faith that madness would end; for the world to be at peace again.
The hope that mankind would learn from this terrible war, that all people are god’s children.
One’s belief is that God holds that person together as things are seen and heard way beynd what a human being could ever imagine that could possibly break one’s spirit and trust in God while at the same time, others become stronger in their faith and find faith through a different channel.
Paula Temple
Owosso
