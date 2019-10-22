Last week the term “meltdown” was bandied about the media-sphere quite a lot.
Mid-week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got up from her chair, pointed a finger at President Donald Trump and confronted him directly about his reckless behavior in the Middle East. The picture documenting this tense moment “went viral,” as they say.
Pelosi looks determined. Trump looks aghast. His staff looks depressed, doubtless because they know she’s right. “All roads lead to Putin,” Pelosi declared. The truth of this hit hard, apparently, because Trump promptly threw a loud and sloppy fit worthy of a spoiled toddler.
A witness told CNN reporter Jamie Gangel, “He is not in control of himself… It is all yelling and screaming.” Pelosi kept her cool and walked out while he fumed. Gangel asked her source if Trump’s behavior is worse lately. The reply: “100 percent.”
Another observer in the room said they were “sickened” by the display. Later, Trump tweeted that it was Pelosi who had a “meltdown,” thus demonstrating how handy projection can be when you’re cornered.
In my last letter to the Argus-Press I called attention to an escalating pattern of self-destructiveness in Trump. No sooner had the Wednesday tempers cooled a bit, but he hurt himself again, most brazenly, by proposing to hold the G-7 conference at one of his golf resorts.
He might as well wear a sign saying, “I have no boundaries, no scruples and lack the ability to understand concepts (like taboo emoluments) that most middle-schoolers can explain.”
It was a bad week for Trump. After all the trouble he’s created for himself, he keeps thumbing his nose at Congress and Constitutional principles. There’s talk of his being in contempt of Congress. He’s doing worse in the polls. Officials from the National Security Council are defying his order not to testify in the impeachment hearings.
In an astounding admission, his Chief of Staff boasted of two probable crimes he committed in his Ukraine dealings. Even Republicans condemned Trump’s hasty betrayal of the Kurds. And his tax history may soon be scrutinized by the New York Courts. As more facts about his past come to light his growing fear is reflected in his language, which has become evermore bellicose and vulgar.
All this has me wondering if the Republican Party can survive him. We need a healthy GOP with real conservatives like Mitt Romney in charge. Trump is no conservative. On Monday, a byline in a New York Times editorial read “Mr. Trump is taking a wrecking ball to the world order.” Add to that his party and the Senate majority, looking more effete every day.
I have a friend who avows Trump wants out — that his outrages are calculated to allow him to quit before the 2020 election. After a week like we just witnessed, I think she might be right.
David Glenn
Byron
