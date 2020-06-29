I like the wisdom of editors of small-town newspapers. I have a quotation on my wall, that was purportedly said by a small-town newspaper editor while interviewing a prospective reporter for a job. She simply stated: “Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it, no matter if I said it….unless it agrees with truth, facts and common sense.”
The following comes under the “common sense” rule. As I understand, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence wear the latest technology in personal protective equipment. They also have an army of Secret Service agents surrounding them 24/7 — all of this so they won’t die at the hands of someone else.
However, neither man will wear a mask to protect themselves and others around them. In doing so, they not only put their own lives at risk, but a multitude of others.
Common sense was tossed under the bus, and truth and facts followed.
My guess is that they’ll “hang the bus driver.”
Keith Johnson
Corunna
