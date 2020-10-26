My name is Cory Carson and I am currently a lieutenant with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. It is my pleasure to write this letter of support for the reelection of current Sheriff Brian BeGole.
I have known Brian for over 26 years and we have worked closely for over two decades. As a partner, or a fellow member of law enforcement, you could always depend on him to have your back. Throughout our careers, I have witnessed Brian treat the citizens of Shiawassee County with dignity and utmost respect. His interview skills in law enforcement have always been top notch and his ability to recall events in an incident were meticulous and nothing short of impeccable.
He is what we call in this profession “a cop.”
When Brian took over as sheriff he helped employees acquire raises for the first time in 10 years. He started the jail garden, Inside View Program and made improvements to our gun range, just to name a few.
There have been letters to the editor stating that Sheriff BeGole has reduced road patrol coverage. As the lieutenant in charge of our road patrol at the sheriff’s office, I can tell you this simply isn’t true. The 11 uniformed deputies that are assigned to the road patrol were enrolled in the State of Michigan Work Share Program in June, which only lasted a couple of months, which the sheriff’s office had no control over. A sheriff’s office has unique responsibilities separate from that of a police department, and manpower must be adjusted for trials, transports, etc., from time to time.
Some letters to the editor are trying to discredit Sheriff BeGole’s integrity. Although everyone has the right to their opinion, it is my opinion that some of the authors of these letters wouldn’t know what integrity means. Sheriff BeGole has always displayed integrity in his duties. Sheriff BeGole has the experience, knowledge and initiative to serve the citizens of Shiawassee County with his leadership and integrity.
That is why I and the majority of the uniformed road patrol deputies fully support our current sheriff for reelection on Nov. 3.
Lt. Cory Carson
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office
Corunna
Integrity? The definition is "the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles;moral uprightness." And protecting friends in ditches is not in that definition. So we do know the "real" meaning of integrity
