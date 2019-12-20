In a recent letter, the writer claimed there are no good Republicans. This statement paints all conservatives with a wide brush that only widens the political divide in this nation.
As a child growing up in the 1950s, my family was Republican and we held conservative views: a strong military and civility toward those we did not agree with.
The members of Congress worked together to pass laws for the common good, instead of having a divided government. As citizens, we were taught the moral virtues of honesty and integrity. I have not changed my conservative views and I have many Republican friends who hold the same views.
A month after I graduated from high school in 1964, I enlisted in the military and, four years later, I was involved in the Vietnam War. At the time, I swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. All members of Congress and the president take this same oath.
The Constitution is the foundation of our democracy. It outlines out freedoms and is the brithright we are gifted as citizens. We have a responsibility to live up to the laws of our nation. Freedom is not free and many have given their lives to defend our freedom. It also requires that all vitizens live up to the principles outlined in that documet to which they swear allegience. When those in high office take advantage of that office for their own personal gain, they violate the principles of our Constitution and they become a threat to our democracy.
In public statements, President Donald Trump has declared that the press is the enemy of the people. This is a direct attack on our First Amendment right of free press and speech. In making this declaration he is attacking the Constitution he swore to defend and thus he is in violation of his oath of office.
In another statement, he declared that as president he has the right to do anything he wants, thus declaring he is above the law and claiming the role of a dictator. In this declaration, he also has violated his oath of office.
In the coming election, those who back Trump have tried to make it an issue about the economy or abortion, overlooking the fact he threatens our freedoms. The real issue in this election is whether we will vote to give up our birthright of freedom to focus on these issue or will be vote for people who will honor their oath of office to defend the Constitution and our freedoms.
Kenneth King
Owosso Township
