My wife and I are trying to be vigilant with things pertaining to this coronavirus. There sure is enough “dos and don’ts” to watch out for.
We’re in that age bracket between 75 to 80. We went to Meijer (this week) to pick up a handful of groceries. We were careful not to shake anyone’s hands or even elbow rub. We walked out feeling confident we escaped anywhere a virus might have lurked.
In walking out, a guy in front of us coughed up one of those big, green, nasty washers — they come from the toes, and all the way up through the lungs and out the mouth. I jumped like it was a rattlesnake lying there, to miss it. I’m too old for that kind of thing. Had I stepped into it, I’d have transfered it to my truck, then inside my house and then thrown my shoe away. So, watch your step.
Lastly, I’d have thought by now that several of the world leaders and their health organizations would put their bickering aside and fix what’s broken. Wouldn’t that be the sensible thing to do?
Keith and Diane Johnson
Corunna
