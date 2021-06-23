To our greater Owosso community and Trojan fans:
We are so very proud to write to you today to say, thank you. The Owosso softball team winning our school’s first-ever Michigan High School Athletic Association state championship is a tremendous accomplishment.
While we join the thousands of people celebrating the girls and their coaches, we also want to take a moment to celebrate you.
The last couple of weeks were really a whirlwind. From winding down the most challenging school year ever, to holding an outdoor commencement ceremony in ever-changing conditions, to following our Trojans through our MHSAA tournaments in all spring sports — it was a tremendous ride.
This last weekend was certainly unforgettable for our team and for our school. We would like to make sure that our community is acknowledged and celebrated as well. In nearly every media story produced, in nearly every newspaper article written, in every conversation that we have had with MHSAA staff, one thing was common — people were astonished at the fan support that showed up to the semifinals and finals. People were shocked with the passion of our fans and community. People were surprised by the school spirit.
Those of us who have been here a while were not astonished. We were not shocked. We were not surprised. Those of us who have been here know how we support our students, and now, the rest of the state does as well.
We are incredibly proud of our players, our coaches, and our community. We are incredibly grateful to the community that showed up at the game(s), to the 7 a.m. sendoff event(s), to the return parade, and to the businesses that changed their signs and/or promoted the girls and wished them luck. One of the stories that should continue to be talked about is how this community rallied around these girls, and how we must rally around our community in return.
With pride and gratitude,
Rick Mowen
President
Owosso Public Schools Board of Education
Andrea Tuttle
Superintendent
JoEllen Smith
Head softball coach
Jeff Phillips
Principal
Karen Van Epps
Assistant principal
Dallas Lintner
Athletic director
Steve Irelan
Owosso Sports Booster president
