What a spectacular tribute to our (never sufficiently heralded) heroic first responders. The Argus-Press fully utilized the “power of the press” to bring our attention back to these amazing professionals — without whose life-saving devotion all hope would be shattered.
It is beyond comprehension that Congress continues to watch as EMTs, nurses, doctors, police and firefighters are being cruelly tested by a criminal lack of resources, exhaustingly unprecedented work schedules and stagnant compensation. I call upon the Republican Senate majority, in particular, to stop substituting inconsequential proclamations of gratitude for the kind of supplemental city-county-state funding that will ensure job security at a time when COVID-19 has decimated local tax revenues.
In 2017, the same negligent GOP majority couldn’t work fast enough to provide billions in tax breaks for the most wealthy Americans. Yet during the worst health crisis in a century, Sen. Mitch McConnell and his minions have failed for months to address the basic needs of the most valiant Americans. In the meantime, the men and women cited (and the unnamed army of volunteers who provide so much support) in this beautiful tribute need to know: we are all in awe of your dedication and human endurance.
The editors and staff at The Argus-Press need to take a metaphysical bow for shining the light of Owosso’s pride on all those who struggle every waking hour to prevail over a frightening disease. Lastly, for those sad individuals who refuse to acknowledge the pandemic’s reality — shame on you for increasing the burden of all first responders. They have too much to contend with every day without adding your outrageous, unsympathetic ignorance.
Thomas Smith
Durand
