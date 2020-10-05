How many dozens of times in 47 months have we all hoped (following one shocking presidential behavior after another) that perhaps now — at long last — our commander-in-chief would finally come to his senses.
Certainly when we learned both he and the First Lady had sustained COVID-19 infections, we might have expected that the way in which our president viewed the pandemic could dramatically change: that his long-concealed empathy would suddenly come to the fore.
On the contrary, nothing has changed. Knowing full well of his exposure, he attended a fundraiser (sans masks as usual); and after he knew of his infection, continued to keep many in the dark, failing even to reach out to Joe Biden’s campaign following the debate.
In a brief video appearance from Walter Reed Hospital he spoke of his own condition, but not a word of concern for the millions of Americans who have been suffering and dying for months. We all extend our heartfelt concern for his illness; and sincere hope for his, and Mrs. Trump’s, prompt recovery.
But Mr. President, where is the reciprocal concern; where is the course correction, to finally urge the nation to wear a mask and slow the spread that has now afflicted you? And lastly, where is the simple human compassion that would lead an affected candidate to notify his opponent (and potential president-elect) of his possible condition at the debate?
The entire country must now come to grips with the certainty that this president is incapable of being the leader his supporters have struggled to believe in. And no foreseeable turn of events yet to come will likely ever change this conclusion.
Thomas Smith
Durand
