It is beyond our collective comprehension: In his new book, Bob Woodward quotes Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley as believing (on Jan. 6, 2021) that Donald Trump was “in serious mental decline.”
Fearing cognitive instability might lead to terrible decisions, Gen. Milley ordered all Pentagon officers to inform him of any and all communications from the White House, stating “I am now part of the procedure” on any national security action. Milley was doubly concerned that access to the nuclear codes was, in light of the insurrection incited by Trump, a genuine risk of the first order.
In a recent poll, 59% of Republicans still list disbelief in the 2020 Trump defeat as key to their identity as members of the GOP. What will it take to convince these Americans that Donald John Trump was the most mentally incompetent, most dangerous, least qualified person ever to be elevated to the highest office in our democracy?
Thomas Smith
Durand
