The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — the citadel of our democracy — remains a dark stain on our nation’s history. Americans deserve to have all the facts about exactly what happened that day — and no one is better suited to get those answers than a fair, balanced and independent commission.
This independent commission would have the staff and resources to conduct a comprehensive examination of this attack. Their work would serve to only enhance the independent inspector general investigations and Congressional efforts — including my own investigation in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
Nearly 20 years ago, in the wake of the devastating Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on our country, Congress worked together to create a bipartisan, independent commission — even though Congress was conducting its own investigations. Jan. 6 marks a similar singular event in our nation’s history – and there is simply no logical reason to oppose creation of this commission.
The brave law enforcement officers who stopped this attack from becoming deadlier — and every American who watched in real time as our free and fair democratic processes were attacked — deserve answers and accountability for the actions that occurred on Jan. 6.
By voting against this independent commission, Senate Republicans showed they are more interested in protecting their political power than getting to the bottom of this tragic and deadly assault. I am beyond disappointed that my Republican colleagues have decided that instead of getting to the truth, they would rather sweep this horrifying attack on our democracy under the rug.
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters
D-Michigan
Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee
