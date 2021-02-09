When did we become a nation of cheaters?
I read in the paper this week that thousands, possibly millions, of ineligible Americans filed for and received unemployment assistance during 2020. Many of these filings were made with false identities.
I watched news of looting and destruction to public and private property in the name of protests in cities all over the country last summer and again at our nation’s Capitol last month.
Let’s call these practices what they are — cheating, stealing and lying.
It may seem easy to justify these behaviors by stating that the system is unfair. The problem is that if you try to repair the system by cheating, you are only breaking the system further. By bypassing the system to ensure your rights, you are infringing upon the rights of others. Our system of government is slow-moving, but it was designed to protect us from self-serving dictators.
When I grew up, the “social contract” meant something. (If you don’t know what that means, look it up.) We were taught that being an American meant you would be proud to obey the laws of the land so as not to infringe upon the rights of others. Sometimes the laws were inadequate and needed to be changed and we looked to Congress or local officials to repair those laws. Sometimes there was conflict about how to interpret or apply the laws and we looked to the courts for clarification.
I don’t fully understand what has happened to create this current environment where so many have so little regard for others in such a way that they can justify cheating each other.
I do know that this type of behavior is wrong and that we need to stop it and stop it now. Let’s conduct ourselves like responsible citizens. Let’s treat each other with respect and decency even when we don’t agree. Let’s elect good and honest representatives who reflect our values to change our bad laws, and even if we don’t agree with all the laws, let’s obey them until we can work within the system to get them legally changed. And by all means, let’s teach our children to do the same.
Valerie Shea
Owosso
