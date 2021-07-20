Underneath the pleasant tree-lined streets and small-town charm of our area exists an ugliness based on lies, superstition and disinformation.
We live in a very non-diverse, culturally and geographically isolated area. Our lack of diversity puts us at a disadvantage. You see this expressed here in the attitudes toward religion, politics and culture. It’s time to stand up and speak some truths.
Some truths (in random and no particular order):
n The election was not stolen; you just don’t like the results.
n The mainstream media generally tells the truth; you just don’t like that truth.
n God may exist in some form, but, not believing in God does not make an individual any less of an American than you. Also, whatever God is, God most certainly is not an old, white-haired, Santa Claus-looking man who lives in the sky.
n Jesus was not white. He could accurately be described as an unarmed black man murdered by authorities. Jesus was antifa.
n Antifa is not an organization but a philosophy of anti-fascism and humanitarian action. The founding fathers were antifa.
n If Mexicans looked like Canadians, we would not have a border crisis. We would have legal visitors with work visas, and a fair number of hard-working tax paying new citizens.
n Criticism of the dysfunctional elements of our culture and government is not anti-American. On the contrary, dissent is very American. Saying otherwise is corollary to having a talented, but losing sports team and being accused of hating the team because you suggest some improvements that need to be made.
n Evangelical crazies: Science is real, dinosaurs existed, Noah’s Ark did not. The Earth is at least 4 billion years old.
n Climate change is real. The virus and the vaccine are real.
n You may believe all the superstitious nonsense that you want, but your interpretation of Christianity is based on patriarchal subjugation of women, fairy tales and fear. It’s very hard to take you seriously about government overreach on masks when you try to regulate the bedroom behavior of consenting adults.
n LGBTQ people and those who look or worship differently, are no less American than you are. In fact, many — like Rep. Andrea Ocasio Cortez and the esteemed Rep. Ilhan Omar — are brilliant, beautiful, bright individuals who serve with honesty, integrity and patriotism.
n At least half of all cops are racist, brutal and unqualified and should be fired. Truth.
Jeff Carmody
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.