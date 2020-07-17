So, Sheriff Brian BeGole, the Shiawassee County board of commissioners and the gun lobby have decided that they don’t have to obey the laws of the state of Michigan — only if they agree with them.
Let’s hope that the coronavirus doesn’t spread to the citizenry or we will soon turn in to the wild, wild west. They may think that they have the biggest weapons, but they are wrong. We, the people have, the biggest weapon of all, the vote.
If you disagree with them and want your elected officials to work for your best interest, as is intended, there is an election coming up — vote them out of office. And remember, if you don’t go to the polls or otherwise vote, we will end up with the government we deserve.
Lastly, I would be remiss if I didn’t give a big shout out of gratitude to Commissioner Marlene Webster who bravely stood alone to vote no on the Second Amendment resolution. It took a lot of courage to go against the tidal wave and stand up, as she explained it so eloquently, for our Constitution.
Patricia Wheeler
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.