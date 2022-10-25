With the election getting close, I felt I needed to write a letter to express my support for Mark Zacharda for our new state representative. Mark knocked at my door a while back and we had a great conversation.
First, I was impressed that he came to my door in the first place; I’ve never had a person come to personally ask me for my vote. I like that Mark is a local farmer and a former teacher. He struck me as a really genuine and an honest person. He’s not one to blow smoke, and I think we need more politicians like that.
I looked at his website and he has some clear plans on what he’d like to do for our district: work to help the economy by bringing back manufacturing, working for small businesses, making sure our schools have the funding they need so our students can thrive and working to heal the divides that are hurting our country so badly.
I could tell that he’s a common sense kind of guy and he really will work for anyone in Lansing, while keeping the people of his district in mind. He said “I will be a true civil servant” and that really stuck out to me. I’m proud to vote for Mark Zacharda to be our next state rep and I urge you to do the same on Nov. 8.
