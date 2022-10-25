With the election getting close, I felt I needed to write a letter to express my support for Mark Zacharda for our new state representative. Mark knocked at my door a while back and we had a great conversation.

First, I was impressed that he came to my door in the first place; I’ve never had a person come to personally ask me for my vote. I like that Mark is a local farmer and a former teacher. He struck me as a really genuine and an honest person. He’s not one to blow smoke, and I think we need more politicians like that.

