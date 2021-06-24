Howdy y’all. Welcome to the wild west. Ya might wanna keep yer ears tucked in though cuz here you’re liable to get yerself shot if’n ya ask enybody ta wear a mask, stedda takin’ it off.
Gotta beef? Gitcher gun. Heck, ’round these parts we shoot first, then dig fer enny ol’ scuse to jestify scratchin’ our itchy trigger fingers. See, we got r’selves this thing dey calls the seccun amenmunt — itz kinda like dis holey grail them high falootin’ dandies hide b’hine when they’s feelin’ sum heet.
Thet’s cuz them institooshuns what fills there pokkits gonna sew there wallets shut if’n they refews too play ball. Not two menshun them malicious what alla time gitten their briefs bunched up.
Yessuh, led poizenin’ definitely on the rise. Tain’t jest frum gun barrels neither, nosiree. Comin’ frum our watter manes, two. Repelicans, in their infinite wisdom, appointed emergency financial managers (EMF) in several communities around our state — bypassing duly elected local officials. The city of Flint gained national prominence when their EMF and staff proposed/permitted the replacement its water supply in an attempt to save money.
Rather than continue to pump it from Lake Huron, these geniuses shifted to the Flint River as its source; given its proximity it made sense. However, with their history of deregulation and dismissal of science it was only a matter of time before reality overtook GOP oversight. Penny wise, pound foolish. Hmm. Former Gov. Rick Snyder could commute from his home in southeast Michigan to Lansing in a limousine daily, but neglected to ensure the treatment to prevent lead from leaching into the system. The cost of the EMF failure is to be determined, as there is no end in sight.
Now, in a similar attempt to subvert legitimately seated officials, election engineering by the GOP is accelerating exponentially. Instead of simplifying the process of voting, it is becoming a maze that has many needless pitfalls and the passages to the polls are being sealed off. News flash regarding the AR-15 and its food (ammo): I recall sitting in Joel Elliot’s barbershop 50-plus years ago, picking up an Argosy magazine as I awaited my turn in the chair and read an article submitted by a correspondent (not Dan Rather) who witnessed someone shot by an AR-15/M-16. He described the effect of the dum-dum (tumbling) bullet: It hit in the lower spine, and it took his head off. Can’t kill deer, but you take it to war? Go figure.
Mike Martin
Owosso
