The FridgeBot Foundation would like to thank everyone who came out to our Rods and Robots car show July 9. We really appreciate the owners who came and shared their incredible cars; Auto Value of Corunna who loaned us their parking lot; Chef’s Choice Custom Catering, who brought delicious food; and our Owosso and Corunna robotics teams who brought out their robots to demonstrate what they can do.
Of course, we appreciate all of our attendees who came out to share in the fun of Rods and Robots. All proceeds made that day will go to supporting robotics programming, including No. 5084 Team FridgeBot. If you were not able to join us but you, or a youth you know, is interested in robotics, please come see the ShiaRobots Showcase at the Shiawassee County Fair. Schools from around Shiawassee County will be bringing out their robots at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 in the Free Show Tent.
Come find out what happens when you combine young people, technology, imagination and mentorship.
Lynn Nee
Corunna
