With all of the other things going on with the Nov. 8 ballot, the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) millage proposals may not have caught your attention. If you are a resident of the city of Corunna or Shiawassee Township, you have the opportunity to help your fellow citizens who need or want (or both) public transportation.
Both of these millages remain the same as what is currently in effect; they are not increases.
