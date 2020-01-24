I’m writing this after speaking with a loved one in the Shiawassee County Jail who is sick; it’s because their bed is by a window that has a draft.
My loved one also said the toilet leaks all over the floor. It’s very unsanitary, if you ask me — considering the diseases my loved one, or anyone, could get from feces.
Who does the maintenance for the jail? Surely, it doesn’t cost that much for a caulk gun to seal a toilet or a drafty window?
Sheriff Brian BeGole, with all due respect, if the department can afford a brand-new transport van, it can afford to caulk a toilet and a window.
Let’s keep what needs fixing fixed until a bond is reasonably priced and is passed.
It’s like everything else, preventive maintenance goes a long way until our county residents can afford a new jail.
Max Spencer
Owosso
