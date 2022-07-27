Public Transportation funding proposals will be included on Aug. 2 ballots for Bennington Township and Caledonia Township. It is important to understand that both municipalities are voting on millage renewals which have been previously approved by voters.

The following details will provide you with facts to assist you in making a decision Aug. 2. Included are: municipality, mills requested and length of time, and the annual tax on a $100,000 home.

