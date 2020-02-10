Please join me in the fun of the random killing of God’s defenseless creatures in Durand, during en event called the Cash Predator Bash, at the end of this month — and bring the kiddies.
Yes, they are predators, but they kill only to survive and to feed their families, not for money. Just like you and I, all they want is to enjoy the life that was given to them.
Is there a grand prize for bagging the biggest predator animal? Careful how you answer that.
Patsy Wheeler
Durand
