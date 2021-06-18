When armed protesters entered the Michigan Capitol to express their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus restrictions I was shocked. I never thought carrying firearms in the Capitol was even allowed.
Lawmakers felt intimidation and fear, with some even skipping the next session. Still today, these lawmakers have not reached a solution to protect themselves from such an event.
Now in a power grab, these same lawmakers want a veto-proof resolution putting themselves, not the state health department, as the ones to issue or cancel any health orders the state may require. My thought is if they can’t protect themselves, how can we hope they can protect us?
I wonder what the Michigan death toll from COVID-19 would be if these same lawmakers were handling the pandemic from the start? Maybe some of our lawmakers are infectious disease specialists and we’ll all be safe after all.
Dennis Novak
Owosso
