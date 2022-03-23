Who is in bed with Russia and America’s enemies? This is the easiest question to answer. It is President Joe Biden and the Democratic leaders in Washington, D.C.
Take a look at Jan. 20, 2021, when Biden decreased U.S. energy production and started buying oil and coal from Russia and OPEC. We sent billions of dollars to Vladimir Putin for Russia’s oil. China then ordered 100 million tons of coal from Russia — no American coal. Then Biden in his State of the Union address said to buy American and lower prices, not wages.
Many other countries have stopped buying Russian oil and now Biden finally cut off buying Russia’s oil. Now he is going to Iran and Venezuela for oil, two of the biggest terrorist countries in the world. The sanctions that were put into effect against Russia’s banking has put the hurt on the Russian people and had no effect on Putin’s military.
This is just a small bit of what’s happening in our country and the world Biden is so diligently working on. The so-called progressives have a plan to destroy the working middle class in our country and for the liberal rich to take control of the world.
I sure hope Democrats are happy that you got everything you voted for and maybe even a little more. Are you better off today than before Biden was elected?
Remember when the New York Times ran a story about Hunter Biden’s laptop? They said it was just some hoax and now it has been proven that it was his coumputer. All to help Biden get elected. This is typical of the liberal press and what they get away with all the time. How can we believe anything that is written in our newspapers?
If Donald Trump had done any one of these things to our country, you never would have heard an end to calls for his impeachment.
Terry Holzhausen
Morrice
(1) comment
Great letter. Hoping people open their eyes to what Biden is really doing to our precious nation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.