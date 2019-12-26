One of the most inexplicable contradictions of the Trump presidency is the unwavering support of evangelical Christians for a man who — as “Christianity Today” proclaimed — is profoundly immoral and ethically incompetent.
Now that a widely read, flagship publication of the religious right has — in the wake of dozens of other secular publications — also called for Trump’s removal from office, it begs the question: “Will this wing of the Republican Party be persuaded that the price of prosperity and conservative judges it simply too high?”
The reason the answer is almost certainly “no” is contained in an often quoted Trump proclamation: “I am the chosen one!”
It is nearly impossible to deny that for many of these folks, Donald John Trump is a new, 21st century messiah.
When a bombastic entertainer becomes a self-proclaimed political savior, his many shortcomings evaporate in a passionate determination to defend him from his critics.
Because this quarter of Trump’s base had long ago aligned themselves to the GOP (beginning with the now passe “moral majority” of the Reagan-Falwell era), their allegiance is as “cast in stone” as any in modern politics.
To permit the lack of human scruples — or even long standing conservative principles — to interfere with that loyalty is now unthinkable.
And so, cardinal failures such as marital infidelity, financial fraud, aligning with enemies instead of allies, cheating in elections — each an unforgivable crime by a Democrat — are aggressively ignored when committed by a Republican demagogue.
And so, with the blessing of no less than Franklin Graham, Christianity is transformed into a rubbery shadow of itself as it struggles to conform to the ugliness, cruelty and deceit of our newly impeached president.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(1) comment
Makes you question what their faith REALLY is?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.