I’m a Republican candidate for Woodhull Township treasurer.
I am passionate about our community and want to do my part to keep Woodhull Township thriving. My background and experience will provide the residents of Woodhull Township confidence in my ability to serve our community in the following ways by running a transparent, efficient, open and honest, and available as well as recognizing legal matters that could impact our Township.
I have a strong educational background and work experience that I will bring to the position, including a bachelor of science degree in business administration, an associate’s degree as a legal assistant, completion of a paralegal program, I was a head cashier at a major corproration for 10 years, I was an insurance claims specialist and worked in litigation for 30 years.
I am presently working as deputy clerk and park treasurer for Woodhull Township
The primary is Aug. 4; your vote counts.
Mary Galillei
Woodhull Township
