While it is with great excitement and sadness all at the same time, I am writing this letter to let you know that after 40 years with Windmill Point in Bancroft and 30 years with Monroe Point in Durand, we have made the decision to sell both businesses.
It has been a pleasure serving the Bancroft, Durand and surrounding areas and we want to sincerely thank everyone who has supported us throughout the years.
We will not be going away just yet, and still have the propane business running out of the same office.
So, as we close this chapter in our lives and we hand the reins over to another family owned and operated business, it is our hope you will show them the same great support you have showed us over the last 40-plus years.
From the bottom of our hearts, we want to say thank you.
The Blight Family
