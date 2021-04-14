As I listened to the pulminologist (medical expert in breathing) testify Thursday in the (Minnesota police officer) Derek Chauvin murder trial, I was struck by the matter-of-fact detail presented to explain what we have all witnessed through the onlooker’s phone video: It was a scientific, step-by-step analysis of what 91 pounds of unrelenting pressure does to the human neck and the lethal result of such cruel torture.
But then, as I reflected on the casual, expressionless manner in which Chauvin delivered his “restraint” — it occurred to me that the only possible reason for his passionless, minute-by-minute delivery of a death grip was the fact this “peace officer” didn’t think of George Floyd as a human being.
For the flesh and bone beneath his knee was merely an object, undeserving of any dignity or worth. But something else leaped into my consciousness: A few weeks ago we all viewed the news footage of an Asian American woman being brutally thrown to the ground, then savagely beaten — all taking place just a few dozen feet from onlookers who not only failed to intervene, but closed the building’s doors to keep the violence from interrupting their afternoon.
In the first instance, witnesses to Floyd’s last breath understood there was nothing they could do but verbally plead for the horror to end — and preserve the event for future justice. But in the second instance, several Americans utterly failed to come to the aid of another citizen who suffered violence and hatred for no reason— period.
What have we come to in this nation, that human life has become so dispensable, so unvalued that we sit by as it is assaulted, terrorized and, yes, murdered. This is not the Christian society I can tolerate, let alone justify. If we continue to fail our obligations as caring human beings, how can our pride of citizenship ever survive.
Thomas Smith
Durand
