Obviously the writer of the letter June 6 doesn’t understand the difference between rioters, whose main purpose is to destroy and steal, and peaceful protesters, whose main purpose is to bring attention to injustice.
He criticized the writer of the letter in the June 4 Argus about being a racist. The letter was referring to “rioters” not “peaceful demonstrators.” Even The Argus-Press headline on his letter said “Rioters aren’t acting like humans” — not peaceful demonstrators. I can find nothing racist in his letter. He was expressing frustration as he watched cities descending into chaos.
For a free society to remain free, individuals must be able to express their ideas and opinions without being labeled “racist,” “hateful,” “deplorable,” “unredeemable,” etc. We need to agree to disagree.
George Floyd was tortured and murdered before our eyes. The perpetrators must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. His death had nothing to do with rioting. Watching those rioters destroy, loot and burn great American cities distracted from the injustice that Floyd experienced. It was like seeing herds of stampeding cattle rushing through the streets trampling and devastating everything in their path.
Yes, the rioters were acting like animals.
Susan Hammond
Bancroft
