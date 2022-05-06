At what point will Shiawassee County residents admit that our elected representatives on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners are going to bankrupt our community before their terms are finished later this year?
We all know what the board has done. We all know the board can’t be trusted to uphold its fiduciary duties. What is the magic word we must say or the obscure legal action we must take to shut them down before they make another foolish decision?
It won’t be long before Shiawassee County becomes nothing more than a case study about everything that should never be allowed to happen in local government. What good will those post-mortems on the future ghost town that is Shiawassee County do for us, the residents who must live here — with or without a local government and government services?
The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners needs to be terminated as a governmental body. The board can’t be allowed to make any more reckless decisions. This county is in a major financial crisis and it needs an emergency manager or equivalent as soon as possible.
Think financial catastrophe can’t happen to this community? Think again. A risky investment recently rendered Lansing Township insolvent. How many risky financial decisions has the Shiawassee County Board made over the years? Too many.
The financial position of this county may already be beyond repair. What do we have to lose by stopping the people who did this to us?
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.