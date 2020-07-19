I am writing to say that Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, has earned my respect and support. Although she is not on my ballot, she has demonstrated the character and independent decision-making that I believe are important for the office that she holds.
She stated she would support the Second Amendment resolution if it only supported the Second Amendment, as might I, but this resolution also requires supporting all decisions and actions of the current sheriff and prosecuting attorney.
I support the Second Amendment as well as the First Amendment, in addition to the entire Constitution and I do not find it contradictory to support the entire document rather than elevating one amendment above all others.
Nor do I believe that “common sense gun laws” are a radical idea. If that is radical, then so is U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar’s position of “supporting common sense gun laws” which is what his views are as explained to me by his office.
Thank you to all those who serve the public with integrity, commitment and a strong sense of duty to the public good.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
