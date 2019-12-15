There’s a myth making the round these days. It’s the myth of the good Republican.
There’s a certain kind of Republican who crows about how “anti-Trump” they are and hopes the rest of us believe they are still good, decent, sane and civilized people.
But is any of that really vaguely true? Can it be true to be a Republican and be a good, decent and civilized person any more?
A good example of this is the Republicans’ outrageous behavior in dealing with President Donald Trump’s impeachment. Many Republican senators have said they are not concerned with justice and will support Trump no matter what charges are proven. This is from the NRA, law-and-order, pro-Putin crowd.
Perhaps you think I go too, too far. Good, good.
There are innocent, little kids literally dying of hunger, thirst, illness and torture in American camps because they are not white and because of Republican fears of going from majority to minority status.
Maybe you should take the question seriously — for your own sake, if not for theirs.
Good Republicans? Sure, if you mean people who’ve supported the party line, advanced its causes and marched in line. Good Republicans, but not good Republicans as in decent and sane people who happened to be Republicans at the wrong moment in history and then, disgusted, angry, ashamed of themselves, resigned, left and opposed what they once were a part of.
It was the Trumping the Republican Party. The Republican Party has gone to hell in a hand basket and Trump and his enablers are driving their suicide bus.
Not a soul on earth should take seriously what self-appointed “good” Republicans have to say about anything, especially not politics. That is not just because they’re the folks who got us into this mess, year by year, act of degeneration by moment of transgression , but because there’s no such thing as a good Republican.
If you’re a Republican, by definition, you are OK with the following things: Camps in which kids are caged; kids being tortured, denied medicine, food, water, even sleep; family separations, which are a legal form of genocide; and Russian interference in American elections.
Shall I go on? Alright then. The president’s family is getting rich off his office. They call the press “enemies of the people.” They are abusing the Oval Office every way imaginable and cozying up to dictators like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.
Thomas Ford
Owosso
AMEN my friend! It has become the "Cult of Trumpism!" They also talk of their religious beliefs but still support a crook. I need to buy you a cup of coffee sometime
