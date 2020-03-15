South Korea has one-sixth the population of the United States; yet that tiny country has tested 20 times the number of cases (200,000 versus 11,000) of coronavirus as we have tested in America.
Yet our president continues to lie to us saying that “Anyone who needs or wants a test can get it.” Until we have massive testing capability at our disposal, we will never be able to determine the true rates of exposure and spread of the COVID-19 virus.
This November, we need to decisively defeat a sitting president who has neither the discipline, intelligence or inclination to do his job: Safeguarding the American people from what has now become a national security crisis.
Thomas Smith
Durand
