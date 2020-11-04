One of the most lauded depth psychologists of the last century was an analyst in Chicago named Heinz Kohut.
Kohut greatly advanced our understanding of narcissism and its treatment. One of his key concepts was “narcissistic rage,” which ensues when the afflicted person suffers a loss. A loss can come in the form of a failed relationship, a demotion in status or of “face” when humiliated.
For the narcissist, this experience doesn’t happen “outside,” apart from themselves; it is felt as a loss of self which is flooded with deep seated affects of shame, our most toxic emotion. A feeling of bodily fragmentation and disorganization in thinking usually follows. For the severe narcissist, it is catastrophic and agonizing. It can unleash terrible, possibly violent, emotions of the “crimes of passion” type. Narcissistic rage differs from ordinary anger because its motive is revenge. If the vengeance succeeds the feeling of loss is eased and some sense of wholeness is restored. An “eye for an eye” motive is employed to soothe the injury. Any clinician who works with domestic abuse is familiar with what narcissistic rage can do.
Narcissism is a spectrum disorder whose severe range is found in the psychopath or sociopath (they’re close cousins). It generally agreed among mental health professionals that Donald Trump is of that stripe and, because of his position, is quite dangerous to the wellbeing of us all. If he loses the election, as most polls predict, we can expect one of two things: a tantrum of volcanic heat with chaos, blaming and delusions of persecution, or a slow simmering campaign to get even with his many “enemies.” Our democratic institutions and structures will be tested like never before.
It’s the period before inauguration that worries me. Expect Benito Mussolini-style grandiose bluster, lawsuits, Department of Justice malfeasance, lots of firings, random pardons to cronies, coverups, efforts to foil the transition, and possible military forays, domestic or foreign. If he refuses to leave, as he’s hinted, he may force federal marshals to frog-march him out of the White House. Vigilance and firm containment must be our stance to get through this. And for God’s sake keep that nuclear football hidden until the inauguration.
David Glenn
Byron
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.