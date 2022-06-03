Mental illness usually happens years after the guns have been purchased. Whether it be the loss of a job, inability to to pay bills, infidelity — we are a society that doesn’t forgive debts.
We see people in need and do nothing when we have to help them; many of these people commit suicide.
Larry Martindale
Venice Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.