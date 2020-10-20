I believe this election is the most important in my lifetime. Sadly, we have seen partisan hatred interfering with the responsible conduct of government.
Reasonable discourse is rare, from the U.S. Capitol to local units of government.
Differences of opinion are an integral part of our form of government. However, our founding fathers expected these differences to be resolved with reasonable and responsible compromise. Regardless of your political opinions, this lack of respect should be cause for alarm. Now, more than ever, we need to elect individuals who understand the wisdom of those who built our democracy.
With the above in mind, may I call your attention to Andrea Kelly Garrison, who is seeking the office of state representative in the 85th District. I support and endorse her candidacy.
I have come to know Andrea well as she reached out to me soon after she announced her candidacy. She wanted to know about my experiences and then invited me to become part of her team. Andrea wanted to find out more from my son, Tony, who is spearheading an effort nationwide to address the contamination of PFAS “forever chemicals.”
She had read of the PFAS site in Owosso near the river, which interested her as she was a former member of the Friends of the Shiawassee River Board. Soon after communicating with him, she sponsored a special online event with him to talk with the community about the situation and the initiatives needed in Lansing is she were to be elected. She knows, as I do, that lean, pure water and public health issues are not and should not be partisan issues.
I believe Andrea has the leadership qualities we need. She listens and asks questions. People are hungry for a representative who listens to their concerns, hopes, ideas and fears. She engages with citizens who voices have not been heard and more often are not sought. She asks questions that are too-often unasked.
She is a bridge builder; she brings people together in a shared effort to create innovative solutions to problems people face.
Garrison’s grandfather, Harry F. Kelly, served as Michigan Attorney General, as a two-term governor and as a 20-year Michigan Supreme Court justice. Like him, Andrea engages in politics because she recognizes the issues and truly wants to go to Lansing to help us all.
Francis “Bus” Spaniola
Corunna
