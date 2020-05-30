In these times of negative news everywhere we turn, I decided to send a little sunshine out for a change.
Today I write about the fine folks at our Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership and the great work they do for our community. I have worked with the SEDP main man for quite some time now and most recently during this COVID-19 pandemic. I am amazed every time we communicate. Justin Horvath and his team have been on top of this issue since the day the shutdown was announced.
Tirelessly working to connect businesses and others that needed support when everything seemed hopeless, they were at the forefront keeping us informed via daily conference calls, bringing in local experts to talk about safety equipment, emergency funding availability, hospital updates, local needs, etc., along with telephone and email support. even sending care packages to many impacted companies just to say they care. If you are a business in Shiawassee County, I strongly suggest you get involved with the SEDP as they are truly the best resource we have available in our toolbox when it comes to connecting us to resources needed to thrive in today’s market.
SEDP does so much behind the scenes to enhance our business atmosphere, too many to list completely, but a few that come to mind are connecting local business to grant opportunities, locating land for development, connecting companies to other companies (B2B) along with many other support services. I am very proud to be an investor in SEDP and say again they made the difference during a very gloomy time for not only my company but so many others. I say hats off to you and thank you so much for your support, it meant way more than words can say.
Now that I have put our fine SEDP up on such a high pedestal, I also need to say they are not the only fantastic organization in our community. We have many volunteers and support groups that work just as hard to make Shiawassee County residents proud to say this is home just as I do.
Mike Sarrazin
Corunna
(1) comment
The SDEP might have been a boon for businesses in the area, but labor has seen little on no substantive changes to their economic plight. Until the SDEP gives labor a stronger position in county economic development, the more it will remain a bastion of corporate welfare.
