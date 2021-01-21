Who can remember life before social media? I am part of the generation that helped create and elevate the scam that is social media.
Now I am urging you to ditch it, or at least temporarily give life a shot without it again. I was a daily user of Facebook since 2007. Now I am six months clean and my account is deleted.
When Mark Zuckerberg created Facebook in February 2004, it was only meant for Harvard students to use. Over the years it has evolved, becoming the easiest way to communicate with friends and family. I was 19 when Facebook became mainstream. It was exciting, no doubt, to be a part of a revolutionary new form of communication. For some of us that excitement turned into addiction.
With Facebook, the product they sell is not their social media platform. Facebook’s product is you. By signing up for Facebook you agree to a terms of service that allow them to collect and use data to “provide a personalized experience for you” or “connect you with people and organizations you care about.” This seems harmless, but they are a business and need to profit.
The way Facebook makes money is pretty straightforward: They get you to sign up, keep you engaged and profit off of your engagements by targeting you with ads or selling your personal data to third-party apps and services.
Before Facebook, you had to search for forums on topics you like. Based on the data they collect, Facebook will suggest to you groups. Groups for hobbies or memes are harmless, but others can be for conspiracy theories like flat Earth theory or QAnon. In these groups you find like-minded individuals to talk and share ideas with, giving you a sense of community like never before. You no longer need to take your soap box to a busy street corner to express your opinions or ideas and reach new people.
Inside these conspiracy groups, people on both the left and right of politics are being radicalized, due to them becoming echo chambers: Anyone who questions the validity of these conspiracies is banned.
What we witnessed at the Capitol Jan. 6 was the culmination of right-wing extremists. Many of them are ardent followers of QAnon, radicalized on Facebook.
Ditch it or, at least, take a step back. There are more sincere ways to keep in touch.
David Simpson II
Owosso
