As everybody who hunts knows by now, the current 2020 Hunting Digest is nowhere to be found.
The Department of Natural Resources expects everyone to have a computer, smartphone or internet access.
Frustrated, I called State Rep. Ben Frederick’s office about this and explained this dilemma on behalf of all us outdoorspeople. This digest should always be available — long before the opening of any hunting season so we can know of the 2020 dates and any new regulations.
Frederick promised to see if he could find a digest and mail it to me.
On Sept. 16, I finally managed to get through to an actual person at the wildlife division and made known my displeasure about this situation and that, like myself, there are thousands who because of limited income, being poor or unemployed can’t afford the luxury of a computer, smartphone or internet.
The lady I spoke with said she understood this, then explained the digests have not yet been printed and probably will not be out until the middle of October.
This, supposedly, is due in part to the pandemic.
As far as I know, the rules for each year are usually in place by the end of July, barring any last-minute decisions. Yet we have to go lacking because we can’t get a copy of our own to refer to — because we don’t have internet.
I think it is time our leaders realized not everyone is living a life of relative ease with unlimited access to income and we have to live within our means. A computer and internet are luxuries we live without.
I just wanted to let others know why we can’t find a copy of the digest — due to the mismanagement of the higher-ups of our game managers.
Linda Strieff
Owosso Township
