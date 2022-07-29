Letter to the editor

The Rev. Marlene Webster has truly been an instrument of Christ’s holy peace and justice on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners. Webster is a true conservative in the authentic sense of the word; as well as a Christian who honors Christ with her actions, while steadfastly preserving and defending both the Constitution of the United States and Michigan’s state constitution.

In the same way that Mary Magdalene partnered with Jesus to bring healing and restoration to the majority-minority demographic groups in ancient Palestine from myriad abuses by the powers that be, so too have we been blessed to witness Webster’s partnership with Christ through her awe-inspiring work on behalf of the entire citizenry of Shiawassee County in battling the corruption of the powers that be in our local government.

