The Rev. Marlene Webster has truly been an instrument of Christ’s holy peace and justice on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners. Webster is a true conservative in the authentic sense of the word; as well as a Christian who honors Christ with her actions, while steadfastly preserving and defending both the Constitution of the United States and Michigan’s state constitution.
In the same way that Mary Magdalene partnered with Jesus to bring healing and restoration to the majority-minority demographic groups in ancient Palestine from myriad abuses by the powers that be, so too have we been blessed to witness Webster’s partnership with Christ through her awe-inspiring work on behalf of the entire citizenry of Shiawassee County in battling the corruption of the powers that be in our local government.
Webster has been the chief crusader for rooting out corruption among the good ol’ boys on the county board. She has been the conscience of a corrupt and jaded board, a solid leader in uniting this community and a champion of taxpayers in breaking down the walls that have kept residents away from their rightful seats at the table of collective decision-making power.
The role of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners is primarily a financial administration function, with responsibility for the oversight of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars. This community would be hard-pressed to identify a county board commissioner, past or present, who has demonstrated the impeccable character and commitment to her fiduciary duties as Webster has.
If you are one of the lucky Shiawassee County residents to have Marlene Webster as your current District 1 commissioner, please vote for her to be re-elected on Aug. 2 for the benefit of the entire resident body of Shiawassee County.
Webster has brought the change this county has sorely needed. With your affirmative vote for Webster, and with a vote for proven reformers in the remaining commissioner races, we will rejoice and give thanks that our prayers have finally been answered.
Please answer the call of duty to vote for integrity in our Board of Commissioners Aug. 2. We have fought the good fight. Now let us act so that the chosen ones may finish the race.
