In the mythology of late Western culture, one of the strangest reoccurring characters is the figure of the troll.
According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the troll originates in the folklore of 17th century Scandinavia and came into English usage in the middle of the 19th century. He is one of an array of near human types, such as elves, goblins and faeries one may encounter, each presenting challenges to one’s safety or sanity when traveling.
While one may meet a goblin anywhere, in more modern stories, the habitat of the troll is usually under a bridge by a watercourse. They are ugly, slow-witted and like to pose fatuous questions to passing travelers. Trolls are vaguely menacing and will kidnap a child who is not alert. Ordinary mortals are cautioned not to talk to them because the outcome is always bewilderment and annoyance.
Given this history and disposition, one can see how fitting the character is to the modern world of internet discourse where, in forums or discussion threads, malignant provocateurs disrupt healthy dialogue. By side-tracking people into petty dispute and rancor, trolls destroy meaning itself. In this way they infuse their own inner turmoil and negativity into social systems and relish the perverse power of watching others, who fall for their game, act out how they feel. “By their fruits you will know them” applies here.
Naturally, such a handy term is bound to undergo expansion in our modern lexicon. Recently it’s come to mean any kind of spoiler who fosters bad feeling. Like the troll under the bridge, one may discover their presence in the odor of smug righteousness that hangs over them while they enjoy the confusion they sow.
And so it was last Thursday when a local saw fit to scold The Argus-Press for applauding a young woman for being her high school valedictorian after meeting the challenges of single motherhood. Our scornful citizen cited research predicting a hard life for her child, including “low income,” “fewer skills,” “lower levels of emotional support,” and “substance abuse.” I’m sure I was not alone in wondering what kind of presumption permits this man to make such claims about someone he’s likely never met.
His condemnation played like a personal axe being honed into screechy self-promotion. On reflection, I was happy to recall that perhaps the greatest driving force in history was born to a single teenager in a cow-shed.
Our censor closes his letter with “What conclusions can we make from this?” Well, I’ll offer three: First, trolls will be trolls; second, valedictorians will be valedictorians; and third, someday a beloved child will look at a high school yearbook and beam with pride that Mom was first in her class. So should we all.
David Glenn
Byron
