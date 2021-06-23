I voted for Joe Biden in the last election. And, overall, I agree with him on most things.
I disagree with him, however, on one key point: He said those on the other side (meaning Trump supporters) are not our enemies. I strongly disagree. They confuse their backwards rural cultural identity with patriotism. And anyone who doesn’t agree is somehow against America. One only has to drive out of town to see the Trump signs that still remain, and some that have been put up after the election.
Donald Trump’s lies about a supposed stolen or fraudulent election have served only to further divide us. They have weakened confidence in our democracy. These lies and conspiracy theories perpetrated in the echo chamber of Facebook, Fox News, Newsmax and other non-factual conspiracy-ridden propaganda outlets, have not only been the cause of the Jan. 6 attempted coup, but continue to stoke fear, resentment and a dangerous rising militancy among Trump’s base.
And Republican lawmakers are more than happy to capitalize on it. They, and their constituents who support Trump, amount to Nazi collaborators, criminal co-conspirators and fascist mad men. Trump’s base is comprised of three main types of voters, and truth be told most are combinations of all three: the corrupt/racist, the ignorant/stupid, and the willfully misinformed.
Recent efforts in states across our country, including Michigan, and most notably in Georgia and Texas, to give Republican-dominated state legislatures the power to reappoint boards of electors is setting us up for a dangerous set of circumstances in 2024. The sad thing is, much of his base knows on some level that the election was not stolen. They just don’t like the results. These people watched four years of Trump neck-deep in corruption, in traitorous collaboration with Russia and in denial of science and facts assaulting not only our system of democracy but every level of government.
They were OK with his obvious mental illness. They were OK with his complete lack of competency not only as president, but as a decent person in general, and they are more than willing to believe far-fetched conspiracy theories that somehow anyone against Trump must be some sort of “deep state” operative to or is somehow tied to communist China.
Apparently , they are OK with destroying the United States, destroying democracy. I ask, how are these not our enemies?
Jeff Carmody
Owosso
