All we need do to understand the radicalization of the Michigan GOP primary base electorate is to watch the abomination which passes for a Kevin Rinke campaign TV ad. If you haven’t seen it yet (a state of affairs I manifestly envy), candidate Rinke appears onscreen to the right of an actor in full “zombie” costume and makeup and asks his voters: “Why is it that the only dead people who vote are Democrats?”
Only the most consistently uninformed, jaded Republican voter would not be aware that there isn’t a shred of evidence showing deceased names, previously registered to either party, that have successfully thwarted the annual updating of voter registration — which is carefully monitored by officials from both parties. Sixty court challenges by Donald Trump’s “lie engine” were dismissed, including those claiming multitudes of successful dead voters. Judges, many appointed by Trump, found them completely meritless.
Yet candidate Rinke, in designing this abysmal excuse for a strategy, has surrendered to three unfortunate assumptions:
n First, in order to win his party’s primary and subsequent nomination for governor, he has to appeal to the most putrid of lies, in the most offensive manner possible, in order to attract support.
n Second, that these voters are so devoid of civility and intelligence, that hideously profane images are the only means to victory
n Lastly, that the office he seeks is so trivial and devoid of honor that any means, regardless of how vile, is permissible. No “muscle car,” deceptive or cartoonishly-produced con job will ever disguise Rinke’s true character: a repulsive, “lowest common denominator” purveyor of political slime.
Thomas Smith
Durand
