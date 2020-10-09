I am disappointed with State Rep. Ben Frederick’s (R-Owosso) idea that each individual county be in charge of its own response to COVID-19, instead of a statewide attempt to control the spread of the virus.
No. 1, we may live in Shiawassee County, but a good number of us work and shop in the surrounding counties with much higher populations. This is the case for most rural counties.
Our county also has a major international expressway running through it. We do not live in a bubble.
No. 2, not every county is created equal in terms of tax base and available money. It makes more sense to pool resources, not divide them.
And No. 3, the idea of local control does not work with a national crisis. We have already seen for the last seven months how a failure of our federal government to take some responsibility in a unified response has left us with 20 percent of all deaths worldwide, despite comprising only 4 percent of the population. It has left the states broke as they try to compete with other states for emergency supplies and funding.
And if the patchwork of regulations and rules is confusing now, I cannot imagine how bad it would be if — as Frederick suggests — 83 county armies try to fight one virus which does not recognize borders.
This is not a decision on whether or not to pave a road or support a school millage. We need a cohesive strategy, not a fragmented one.
Ann Hall
Rush Township
