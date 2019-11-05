Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Cloudy early with periods of light rain and snow later in the day. High 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snowfall around one inch.