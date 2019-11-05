After 24 years of interesting challenges, I have resigned my position as a Bennington Township trustee because I moved out of the township.
I would like to thank all the residents of the township for their support over the years.
Many improvements for the residents have taken place during my tenure. Office facilities were added, as well as office hours.
Land was purchased for parking and a park with a basketball court.
The annual spring cleanup was added on the first Saturday in May. There is also a farmers market.
You can get information regarding Bennington Township at bennington-township.org.
Nancy Zdunic
Vernon Township
