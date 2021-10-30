The mainstream media can’t seem to get enough of the tragedy surrounding Alec Baldwin’s accidental shooting of two people on his latest film set. He was told by the person responsible for firearms, that the pistol to be used in the next scene, was “cold” — code for it held only blanks.
As it turned out, the weapon was not a prop, but a real firearm with a live round in it that Baldwin should have kept pointed down before he checked it himself. A talented cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, was hit in the chest and died instantly. The film’s director was wounded and recovered. Several people had handled the gun before Baldwin got it. The official armorer for the production had no safety training to qualify her for the role.
It was apparent from the photographs that Mr. Baldwin was devastated; it’s the kind of blunder you would go to your grave with. If you have a heart capable of empathy, you can well imagine the anguish consuming him. But not everyone is blessed with empathic sensibility — specifically, psychopaths, sociopaths and malignant narcissists. These heartless souls not only don’t feel for wounded others, they actually enjoy their suffering.
Exhibit A here is the first son of our former president, Donald Trump Jr., whose website now sports a T-shirt you can buy for about $28, saying “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people.”
What a classy guy. Well, what do you expect, seeing where he came from.
David Glenn
Byron
