As I pause to consider the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the 21st anniversary of 9/11, I am struck by startling similarities evoked by these two events. They are the qualities of unity and empathy which exist throughout the United Kingdom and America. Although we fought a revolution to free ourselves from the worst excesses of the British monarchy, in 2022 we can celebrate a great lady who worked as a truck mechanic during her nation’s struggle to defeat fascism in Europe. And like her father King George VI, Elizabeth refused to evacuate to the safety of Canada during the worst months of the German blitz.
Like everyone else, I recall precisely where I was on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001; I woke up in an Alpena motel and turned on the television to see the aftermath of the first plane’s collision with the World Trade Center tower, at that point listening to commentators guessing at the likely cause of such a tragedy. Then came the flags. Not since WWII had we Americans felt such a unifying sense of purpose, to once again “awaken the sleeping giant” and fill him with a terrible resolve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.