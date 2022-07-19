My name is Bridgett Flynn and I am running for the Morrice Area Schools Board of Education. I am a 1996 Morrice graduate and a 2002 graduate of Michigan State University with over 20 years of experience working with the homeless population and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
I have three children in the Morrice School District who are fourth-generation Orioles. My reasons for joining the school board include keeping the focus on the core subjects of reading, writing and arithmetic; ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for all students; and retaining high quality teachers and supportive staff in our district.
