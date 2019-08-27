As I sit here in disbelief, the Amazon rain forest is burning. Set afire by some benighted vision of private profit trumping planetary survival. If you don’t understand the urgency of the last sentence, or two, then you’re the problem.
I can’t write about our president because I have no respect for him and saw and called for his impeachment some two years ago. The real reason I have not written about Donald Trump is I have nothing to say that hasn’t been said better by others.
A writer from Byron has pulled the curtain, exposing the toxic personality and damaged psyche of Trump. It is so upside down now that POTUS, the real snowflake, slurs a generation challenged to save the planet. Trump, in his peculiar and perverse presentation, to me is hard to believe and impossible to fathom.
I do have an idea as to how we got in this predicament. For the last three generations, at least, Americans have neglected and passed on the maintenance of our democracy and society, leaving us today with the republic imperiled.
Amongst Americans, this complicit passivity and the concomitant civic dysfunction have left us adrift as a nation with wedges, gaps, chasms and fractures that time has not healed. If that were not true, we would not be in the mess we are.
In the short run, we have to dump Trump in 2020 and overcome Moscow Mitch McConnell in the Senate. Again, in the short run, things look good for the White House and better for Congress as a whole. But, where are we, after all?
Presently, many thousands of square miles of tropical forest are being burned. Think about that. The countless animals and crucial habitat lost should haunt us all. Not just the crime, but how much closer to a tipping point might the planet be?
All this, in large part, due to Trump’s tariffs and China thus motivated to develop new supply sources. You can be sure there was little consideration for the planet, for earth.
That is where we are.
Rich Labdon
Owosso
