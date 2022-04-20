Thank you to the person who paid for me and my husband’s breakfast on April 14 at Greg and Lou’s Restaurant. It was really special, as we were doing it the day after my birthday. We didn’t know anyone in the restaurant at the time, but it made our breakfast more special.
Thank you to whoever it was.
Mary Porubsky
Bannister
